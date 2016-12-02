Japan announces new sanctions on North Korea days after U.N. resolution

Japan announced Friday it will impose new unilateral sanctions on North Korea in response to the country’s fifth nuclear test in September, days after the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution strengthening its sanctions on Pyongyang.

The latest Security Council resolution, adopted unanimously Wednesday, places an annual cap on North Korea’s coal exports to U.N. member states and bans it from exporting various nonferrous metals.

“We have decided to carry out further sanctions in coordination with the United States and South Korea to comprehensively resolve the concerns of abductions (of foreign nationals) and nuclear and missile (development),” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of Cabinet ministers Friday morning.

“This year, North Korea went ahead with two nuclear tests and launched more than 20 ballistic missiles. This presents a new level of threat, and such outrageous acts are absolutely unacceptable.”

Both the nuclear tests and the ballistic missile launches are prohibited by a series of U.N. resolutions.

The new unilateral sanctions include an expanded list of individuals and groups linked to North Korean nuclear or missile development projects whose assets in Japan are to be frozen.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the new list includes certain Chinese organizations and individuals found to have been involved in the projects.

“We want to reveal in the future the details of (the individuals and groups) that will be subject to asset freezes,” the government’s top spokesman told a news conference.

On Friday, South Korea also announced a set of largely symbolic, additional sanctions on North Korea, saying it had blacklisted dozens of new high-profile North Korean officials and entities by banning South Koreans from engaging in financial dealings with them. Among the North Korean officials are Choe Ryong Hae and Hwang Pyong So, two of leader Kim Jong Un’s closest associates.

Japan’s move is in line with United States sanctions in September of a trading company based near China’s northeastern border with North Korea and four of the company’s executives. Washington suspected the company of supporting Pyongyang’s development of nuclear arms.

The fresh sanctions also expand a list of people barred from re-entering Japan if they visit North Korea.

The list includes officials of the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, more commonly known as Chongryon, and a number of foreign engineers with expertise in nuclear and missile technology living in Japan.

The entity has effectively functioned as North Korea’s embassy for decades in the absence of diplomatic relations between Tokyo and Pyongyang.

The sanctions also prohibit ships registered in Japan that have stopped at North Korean ports from subsequently entering Japanese ports. This rule already applies to foreign-flagged vessels.

They also include a ban on exporting new helicopters or vessels to North Korea or importing certain commodities from North Korea including copper, nickel and zinc. These measures are in line with the U.N. Security Council resolution adopted unanimously Wednesday.

Japan will look to North Korea’s actions and developments in the international community in considering whether to adopt even stronger sanctions in the future, Suga said.

Abe hailed the U.N. resolution Friday, saying it “clearly demonstrates the international community’s resolve to take a stringent response of a completely new dimension in response to the new level of threat presented by North Korea’s nuclear testing.”

He also raised the unresolved issue of North Korea’s abduction of Japanese nationals as one of the threats presented by the country.

“Without closing the gateway to dialogue, (Japan) will make its utmost efforts to realize the return of all the abductees at the earliest possible date under the principles of ‘dialogue and pressure’ and ‘action for action,’ based on our agreement in Stockholm,” Abe said.

North Korea on Thursday denounced the U.N. Security Council for imposing tougher sanctions on the country, saying that the latest move will increase regional tensions and cause the nation to take more powerful actions in response.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said the resolution that “denied outright the sovereignty (of the country) and its rights to existence and development will trigger off its tougher countermeasures for self-defense,” in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

Japan and North Korea announced in May 2014 that they had reached an accord in Stockholm on the guiding principles of negotiations toward the settlement of their outstanding issues.

North Korea promised a full-scale investigation into the abductions of Japanese nationals, but disbanded its investigation team last February.