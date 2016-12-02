Chicken industry, crested ibis under bird flu siege in Niigata

Farmers of Niigata jidori chicken are worried the simultaneous bird flu outbreaks in Niigata Prefecture will heavily damage the premium brand, even though it remains unaffected and the virus poses no threat to people.

Local authorities are culling tens of thousands of chickens to rein in the outbreaks, which are threatening to ruin the busy year-end season, when orders come in from around the nation.

Shinichi Oshima, 67, processes and sells Niigata jidori ham and other products in the village of Sekikawa, where Niigata’s first case of bird flu was confirmed on Monday. Although the infected chickens aren’t related to the Niigata jidori brand, many clients say they are worried because his farm is nearby.

Oshima said he tries to allay clients’ fears with the facts — that the infected poultry is not part of Niigata jidori and that eating the meat doesn’t pose a health risk.

“Even if consumers eat the infected chicken, there won’t be any health risk,” Oshima said.

Nevertheless, some farmers are asking a group of Niigata jidori producers to issue a certificate to confirm that their products are not shipped from the village of Sekikawa or the city of Joetsu, which is also dealing with an outbreak.

“I can only pray that the infection won’t spread any further,” said Keiichi Kojima, 66, who heads an industry group of producers and processors under the Niigata jidori brand. Niigata jidori birds are fed with Koshihikari, Japan’s most famous rice brand.

“We’ll try to eradicate the worries of our clients by providing information they want so that it won’t lead to decline in consumption. For now, worries remain over harmful rumors,” he added.

Eiichi Hirayama, head of the epidemic prevention section of Niigata’s livestock hygiene center, said another outbreak could strike Niigata at any time.

“The items we need to fight bird flu are likely to run short due to the simultaneous epidemic, but we’re aiming to end the situation as soon as possible and dispel residents’ anxiety,” he said.

Local residents in Niigata and Aomori are taking disinfection measures to isolate the outbreak, which also presents a dire threat to Japan’s slowly recovering population of crested ibises.

The Sado Japanese Crested Ibis Conservation Center in Niigata is taking various disinfection measures to protect the endangered birds, which are registered as a special natural treasure.

Slaked lime has been scattered not only on the ground near the bird cages, but also on the pathways in the facility and the parking lot to kill the virus on the ground. Drivers have been directed to park as far away as possible from the main building, and workers are required to sterilize the soles of their shoes before entering the building.

“We’ve increased the monthly checks on the birds’ urine and feces to once a week. We’re feeling tense as this is the first time (bird flu) outbreaks have concurrently occurred in Niigata,” said Kaoru Tsukahara, 58, chief of the conservation center on Sado Island.

Neighboring municipalities are also on high alert.

The government of Akita Prefecture, situated between Niigata and Aomori, has instructed all poultry farms in the prefecture to ensure their bird nets are secure and to sterilize areas surrounding chicken houses. Local authorities are also asking foreign visitors at its airports and seaports to disinfect the soles of their shoes before entering the prefecture.

“The damage to our economy will be critical if an infection hits (Akita). Tensions are running high following the outbreaks in neighboring prefectures,” an Akita prefectural official said.

Meanwhile, Fukushima Prefecture said that a whooper swan found dead in the city of Fukushima earlier Friday tested positive for bird flu.