Japan mulls record ¥97 trillion general account budget for fiscal 2017

The government plans to adopt a fiscal 2017 general account budget that’s worth more than ¥97 trillion, which would set a new record, sources said Friday.

The budget will exceed the previous year’s initial budget for the fifth consecutive year, the sources said. The initial fiscal 2016 budget was ¥96.7 trillion.

The Cabinet will approve the draft budget for fiscal 2017 starting next April on Dec. 22 at the earliest.

Defense spending will hit a record high of about ¥5.1 trillion, due chiefly to the cost of reinforcing the nation’s missile defenses, the sources said.

And new government bond issuance, excluding refunding bonds, might see the first increase in seven years on an initial-budget basis, reflecting slow growth in tax revenues.

General expenditures, or spending on policy measures by ministries and agencies, is expected to surpass ¥58 trillion, up from ¥57.8 trillion the previous year.

Spending on social security meanwhile is very likely to account for a little less than 60 percent of the total and top ¥32 trillion for the first time ever.

The government and ruling parties plan to curb natural growth in social security costs stemming from the rapidly graying population to some ¥500 billion, versus ¥640 billion requested earlier this year, by taking steps such as increasing the financial burden for medical and nursing care services borne by seniors whose income exceeds a level that has yet to be determined.

The requested amount of tax revenue grants to local governments rose ¥730.7 billion from the fiscal 2016 initial budget to some ¥16 trillion. The Finance Ministry will start full discussions with the internal affairs ministry to see if the figure can by several hundred billion yen.

In the meantime, the government plans to lower its forecast for tax revenues in fiscal 2016 by more than ¥1 trillion.

Along with the draft budget for fiscal 2017, the government plans to compile a third supplementary budget for fiscal 2016, eyeing the additional issuance of deficit-covering bonds in the middle of a fiscal year for the first time in seven years.