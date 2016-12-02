Diet passes bill to allow use of dormant deposits for public interest

The Diet enacted a bill Friday to pave the way for the use of so-called dormant deposits left intact for at least 10 years for public-interest activities.

Under the lawmaker-initiated legislation, an estimated ¥50 billion to ¥60 billion will be utilized annually for poverty reduction, support for young people, welfare and regional revitalization.

The bill was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the Upper House of the Diet. It cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in November.

The new law will be fully enforced after an 18-month period.

But organizations engaged in public-interest activities will receive disbursements years later, as the use of dormant deposits starts from those generated one year after full enforcement.

The deposits can be recovered even after being classified as dormant if a request is made.

Under the legislation, dormant deposits at banks will be transferred first to Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan and will then be contributed to an independent organization that will be designated by the government.

The independent body will provide subsidies or lend to nonprofit organizations and other groups engaged in public-interest activities through local fund-allocating organizations such as foundations that are well-versed in regional situations.

The Cabinet Office will supervise the designated organization under the basic policies for the utilization of dormant deposits that the government agency will draw up based on upcoming proposals by a new advisory panel.

Organizations that will use the money from dormant deposits will be chosen from publicly solicited applicants. A key challenge will be how to ensure the transparency of the use of the funds and prevent any misuse.

A nonpartisan group of lawmakers called for using the money to support public-interest activities.

Some nations use dormant deposits for welfare projects.