Iraq special forces hold 19 Mosul neighborhoods, get tipped off on jihadi positions by trapped civilians

Iraqi special forces fighting Islamic State militants on the eastern side of Mosul have retaken 19 neighborhoods from the extremist group since the battle for the city began last month, a senior Iraqi commander said on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil of the special forces told The Associated Press his men were now about 4 km (2.5 miles) from the Tigris River, which slices the city in half. He said the 19 neighborhoods constituted less than 30 percent of the part of the city east of the Tigris.

The government in October launched a massive campaign to retake Mosul from IS. The offensive was launched on multiple fronts, but most of the fighting has to date been concentrated in the city’s eastern sector, with Iraq’s special forces taking the lead.

The presence inside the city of an estimated 1 million residents has slowed down the campaign’s progress, with the Iraqis and their allies in a U.S.-led coalition avoiding the use of overwhelming power to protect civilians.

He said also that rain vastly reduced the scale of fighting in Mosul on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Iraqi army troops sweeping through an area southeast of Mosul on Wednesday came under attack from Islamic State militants firing automatic weapons and mortars.

The troops from the 9th Armored Division were on a foot patrol when they came under fire by IS militants stationed on the opposite bank of the Tigris River.

The troops were sweeping an area east of the Tigris before they pressed on with their advance on Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city captured by IS in June 2014.

The U.N. agency for women and children, UNICEF, meanwhile said in a statement Wednesday that nearly half of all the children in Mosul and their families have reportedly been cut off from access to clean water after a major water pipeline was destroyed in the fighting.

The pipeline, one of three major water conduits serving civilians in eastern Mosul, is located in parts of the city still held by IS, making it impossible to repair quickly, said the statement.

“Children and their families in Mosul are facing a horrific situation. Not only are they in danger of getting killed or injured in the crossfire, now potentially more than half a million people do not have safe water to drink,” the statement said, quoting UNICEF’s representative in Iraq, Peter Hawkins.

Iraqi authorities are currently trucking water from some 35 km (nearly 22 miles) away into eastern Mosul, but it is not enough to meet the needs of residents, it added.

“UNICEF urges all parties to the conflict to allow these critical deliveries and repairs. Civilian infrastructure must never be attacked,” said Hawkins.

Lt. Ali Hussein meanwhile listened intently as the elderly man explained where he thought the jihadi fighters were over the rattle of machinegun fire.

“My neighbor shouted to me and told me he saw them,” the white-haired man said. The three jihadis were still thought to be in a nearby house.

Iraqi special forces were battling Wednesday to clear the Al-Bakr neighborhood of Mosul as they thrust deeper into territory controlled by the Islamic State group.

Despite fighting their way into the district the day before, pockets of IS fighters were still putting up resistance.

Shots echoed down the residential street where the Iraqi forces were based and the smoldering wreckage of an armored yellow truck bomb still packed with undetonated explosives stood at the corner of the block.

Hussein immediately turned to his troops and ordered them to follow the man’s lead.

“Take bazookas and flamethrowers with you,” he said.

“Be careful,” he told them over the walkie-talkie as they disappeared down the street. “God bless you!”

A few minutes later the call came back that the house was empty.

As the Iraqi forces have pushed into Mosul many residents have stayed behind — either taking a conscious decision to remain or unable to run the gauntlet to leave.

While the large numbers of civilians has hampered the use of air power against IS their presence has its upside for the Iraqi forces — they provide valuable intelligence tip-offs on the ground.

“It is very important. It happens every time we liberate a district,” Hussein told AFP.

“The most important thing about it is that there are sleeper cells of jihadists” whose whereabouts the locals can reveal.

Hussein said that the special forces were also building up a network of informants to supply information on IS movements in areas that they are yet to capture.

“When we enter a district we have informants. They contact their relatives in other districts so they become new informants for us when we enter those districts,” he said.

As explosions rang out nearby some soldiers from the Najaf regiment that Hussein commands took shelter in a nearby civilian house where the family cut down oranges from a tree in the garden and offered them around.

Standing in the gateway of the house Amer Ali, 66, said residents were often all too happy to help the advancing Iraqi troops.

“We’ve been waiting for them with all our heart,” Ali said. “We were in a big prison for two years.”

Ali said that in the area around there were not many jihadists and that most withdrew ahead of the Iraqi army’s entrance into the district.

But the elite Counter-Terrorism Service was taking no chances and commander Hussein told his men to go door-to-door through every house around.