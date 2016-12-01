UNESCO heritage list adds 33 Japanese festivals as single entry

Thirty-three traditional festivals from across Japan were added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list on Wednesday, the international body said.

The festivals, most of which date back to the Edo Period (1603-1868), are held in 18 prefectures and feature parades involving floats made with traditional woodwork and metalwork techniques and decorated with lacquered products and dyed fabrics.

Listing of the festivals was officially approved at a meeting in Ethiopia of the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s Intergovernmental Committee.

Among the 33 festivals are the Yamahoko parade portion of the Gion Festival in Kyoto and the Hikiyama float parade portion of the Karatsu Kunchi festival in Saga Prefecture.

The 33 festivals will be registered under a single entry, raising the total number of Japanese assets on the intangible cultural heritage list to 21. Previously entered Japanese registrations include washoku traditional Japanese cuisine, and the performing arts of Kabuki and noh.