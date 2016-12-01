Elderly in Japan face hike in out-of-pocket medical expenses

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry on Wednesday proposed that the elderly shoulder more medical expenses as part of an effort to curb growth in the country’s medical costs.

In its proposals shown at an advisory panel meeting, the ministry sought to increase limits on out-of-pocket medical expenses by people aged 70 years old or higher in two stages.

The move will not affect elderly people who are exempted from residential tax due to low income.

Members of a subcommittee of the Social Security Council broadly supported the proposals.

According to the proposals, the ministry plans to raise the limits on out-of-pocket expenses in August 2017 and again in August 2018.

For example, in August 2017, the limit on expenses by elderly people with annual income of less than ¥3.7 million will be raised to ¥57,600 for monthly hospitalization costs from the current ¥44,400, and to ¥24,600 for outpatient care fees from the current ¥12,000.

The changes are estimated to affect some 14.1 million people, according to the ministry.

The ministry plans to adopt the proposals by the end of this year after consultations with the ruling coalition, sources said.