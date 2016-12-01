10 Tsuruga nuke plant workers doused with radioactive coolant water; operator rules out exposure

Japan Atomic Power Co. said Wednesday that 10 workers got wet from coolant water containing radioactive substances in an auxiliary building for reactor 2 at its Tsuruga nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture.

The 10 employees were not exposed to radiation, the company said.

Up to 160 liters of room-temperature coolant water containing 272,000 becquerels of radioactive substances was spilled, or some one-10th of the level that must be reported to the government, Japan Atomic Power said, adding that the amount of the hazardous materials was “not small.”

Water from a pipe sprayed into a tank room on the second basement floor of the auxiliary building around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday (1:50 a.m. GMT), when a worker loosened a bolt of a valve on the pipe, which has an attached tank for storing coolant, according to Japan Atomic Power.

Of the 15 workers from a subcontracting company who were in the room, four received water over their whole bodies, while six were partially soaked by the water. The water splashed directly onto the skin on the faces of some of the workers, according to Japan Atomic Power.

When the water poured in, the workers, wearing jumpsuits, helmets, gloves and goggles, were trying to drain the pipe for checkups of the valve and to exchange a rubber part of the tank for temporarily storing coolant water while operations at the plant are halted.

In November last year, Japan Atomic Power applied for safety checks by the Nuclear Regulation Authority for the Tsuruga reactor. An NRA screening is required before the nuclear reactor is reactivated.