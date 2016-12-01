Koike vows to improve transparency at metro government

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Thursday underscored her determination to improve the transparency of operations at the metropolitan government.

In a policy speech on the first day of the December session at the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, Koike said, “I’ll promote the ‘visualization’ of the Tokyo administration by listening to opinions and requests of the assembly and other parties in an open way.”

Koike, who was referring to the coming work to compile the Tokyo government’s budget for fiscal 2017, reiterated her intention to scrap the current special budget quota of ¥20 billion for which allocations are decided by political parties and groups in the assembly based on pleas from relevant industry and other organizations.

“The budget quota should, of course, be scrapped,” she stressed in talks with reporters after the assembly meeting. She noted: “Only the Tokyo government has such a quota. No other municipal government in Japan has this kind of system.”

In the policy speech, Koike emphasized the importance of encouraging “more and more Tokyo citizens to keep a close watch on the assembly.”

Koike, who was elected governor in late July, also voiced her resolve to push ahead with reforms, saying, “Maintaining the status quo could be comfortable, but would eventually cause us to move backward in politics, the economy and social issues.”

Koike repeated her stance that a decision on whether to relocate the Tsukiji wholesale food market in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward to a site in the Toyosu district of neighboring Koto Ward will be made when a revised environmental assessment plan is completed around June to July next year.

The safety of the planned Toyosu market was called into question after it emerged work to lay fresh, clean soil was not done at some facilities at the site, which previously hosted a gas plant, despite a recommendation that the measure be employed for the entire site.

Koike decided in August to postpone the relocation, which had originally been scheduled for Nov. 7 this year.

The governor also stressed afresh the need to curb costs for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to make them “the best events.”

The Tokyo assembly session is slated to last until Dec. 15.