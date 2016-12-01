Former Japanese residents of Russian-held isles parade in Tokyo

About 500 people including former Japanese residents of Russian-controlled islands claimed by Japan paraded through the Ginza shopping district on Thursday, calling on Tokyo and Moscow to resolve the dispute.

The annual parade, the 11th of its kind, was arranged by the liaison council of five municipalities in Hokkaido that are located near the disputed islands — Kunashiri, Etorofu, Shikotan and the Habomai group of islets.

The islands were seized by the former Soviet Union at the end of World War II and have long been claimed by Japan.

In past years, participants in the parade chanted slogans, such as “Give us back the islands.”

This time, however, the participants used softer expressions and refrained from wearing headbands or sashes bearing slogans. They are waiting quietly for the outcome of the Dec. 15 summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin to be held in Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

This year’s participants called for a successful summit.

Ahead of the parade, a departing ceremony was held at an open-air concert hall at Hibiya Park near Ginza, where Nemuro Mayor Shunsuke Hasegawa, who chairs the liaison council, and Hokkaido Gov. Harumi Takahashi and Yoi Hasegawa, 84, who used to live on Etorofu, delivered speeches.

“We’ve been continuously engaged in the activities to seek the islands’ return, hoping that our close but distant hometowns will be returned as soon as possible,” the former islander said. “We must keep the fire burning until the day we can bring the good news to the graves of our compatriots.”

Mamoru Jodo, 85, whose grandfather and father were from the Habomais, said, “My late father long wished for the islands’ return.”

“Although I’m not holding expectations too much for the upcoming summit talks, I want (the two leaders) to take a step or two forward,” Jodo said.

Also on Thursday, a photograph exhibition aimed at promoting understanding of the dispute started at an event square at Shinjuku Station in Tokyo for a three-day run. Former residents of the islands and people who have visited there are at the exhibition to give explanations about the islands’ historical backgrounds and their current state.