OPEC deal to cut oil production sends Nikkei soaring

Tokyo’s benchmark stock average on Thursday jumped to its best close this year, as energy companies soared on an OPEC deal to cut oil production and boost prices.

Exporters, meanwhile, benefited from a fall in the yen to its weakest level in more than nine months as investors welcomed the agreement at the oil cartel, which sent crude prices surging Wednesday.

OPEC agreed late Wednesday on its first oil output cuts since 2008 after Saudi Arabia accepted a large drop in its production and dropped its demand for arch-rival Iran to slash output.

Non-OPEC member Russia will also join output reductions for the first time in 15 years to help prop up oil prices.

Brent crude jumped over 9 percent to more than $50 a barrel as Riyadh reached a compromise with Iran and after fast-growing producer Iraq also agreed to curtail its booming output.

“OPEC has proved to the skeptics that it is not dead. The move will speed up market rebalancing and erosion of the global oil glut,” said OPEC watcher Amrita Sen from consultancy Energy Aspects.

OPEC produces a third of global oil, or around 33.6 million barrels per day (bpd), and under the Wednesday deal it would reduce output by around 1.2 million bpd from January 2017.

In Japan, the OPEC deal sparked buying in energy company shares. Japanese energy explorer Inpex ploughed 9.95 percent higher to ¥1,193 and Japan Petroleum rocketed 12.20 percent to ¥2,611 after the OPEC deal was announced.

But higher oil prices could have a negative impact on the economy, hitting both corporate profits and household spending. “Including possible influence on the financial markets, we want to watch any impact on the Japanese economy as a whole,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Thursday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 average ended the day up 1.12 percent, or 204.64 points, at 18,513.12, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues gained 0.94 percent, or 13.84 points, to 1,483.27.

The dollar, which rose to its highest levels since mid-February against Japan’s currency in morning trading, bought ¥114.13 in afternoon deals.

The greenback won support from growing optimism over the U.S. economy and expectations that Donald Trump will fan inflation — forcing a rise in interest rates — with his big spending and tax cutting plans.

The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book survey, released Wednesday, said the world’s largest economy continues to expand, while a reading of private-sector employment showed hiring at a much faster pace in November than in October.

“What’s key is the rise in expected (U.S.) inflation,” said Norihiro Fujito, a Tokyo-based senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“With higher expectations for inflation, long-term yields (on Treasury bonds) have risen in the U.S., which in turn has weakened the yen, boosting Japanese stocks,” he said.

Toyota climbed 0.87 percent to ¥6,707 and Canon rose 0.70 percent to ¥3,284.

Airlines shares took a hit on fears of higher oil prices, which push up their fuel costs.

All Nippon Airways’ parent company dropped 2.45 percent to ¥309.5 as rival Japan Airlines dropped 2.51 percent to ¥3,300.

Pharmaceutical giant Takeda was down 0.32 percent at ¥4,670 after media reports said its talks had broken off with Valeant over a possible $10 billion purchase of the Canadian firm’s Salix stomach drugs business.