DeNA pulls eight online services amid reporting scandal

A company behind a health care information website under fire over inaccurate, plagiarized articles on Thursday said it had temporarily suspended operations of eight other niche online services.

It emerged this week that articles on DeNA Co.’s website Welq were not properly fact-checked and that outside contributors were told to write stories by taking information from other medical websites and rewriting it.

“It was seriously wrong to provide medical information in an inappropriate manner when it needed to be handled with extra care,” said DeNA CEO Isao Moriyasu in a statement Thursday.

BuzzFeed Japan on Monday revealed how DeNA, which is known for its mobile game business and professional baseball team, instructed its writers in a manual to create stories that are likely to top search engine lists, while also explaining how to rewrite information to avoid simply copying and pasting, which could draw accusations of plagiarism.

As a result, the stories were a hodgepodge of information from various sites and lacked any attribution.

Stories included those that gave tips on curing physical problems, such as headaches, backaches or insomnia. Some experts pointed out on the internet that some of the errors appeared to derive from the rewriting process.

After the BuzzFeed Japan report, DeNA temporarily closed Welq on Tuesday but continued to operate its other services.

However, Moriyasu said the eight other curated content websites that specialize in areas such as travel and property had a similar problem, so it decided to close them temporarily, vowing that the firm will create a more thorough fact-checking system.

The fact that there was a manual and that the firm requested its writers use information from other websites cannot be justified, said Moriyasu.

“It is wrong to keep providing articles under the current system,” he said.

Experts said the problem was significant given it involved medical information that could affect people’s lives.

If this was information on food or fashion, that would depend on people’s taste. But if people find out that information that they have searched is wrong when they have a headache or stomachache, “It would naturally draw criticism,” said Hitoshi Sato, chief consultant at Tokyo-based technology think tank InfoCom Research Inc. “I wish DeNA had a stronger sense of morality as a company.”

Moreover, Sato said the need for useful medical information is big on the internet and DeNA took advantage of that.

Medical and health care information “can draw many people to the service, which means it has the potential to make money. In the end, I think that side became the priority for DeNA,” said Sato.

Last month Moriyasu reported DeNA’s August-October earnings and stressed that its information websites were growing “more than expected,” saying that sales from the business would increase by around ¥500 million each quarter going forward.

According to Nielsen Co.’s report in July, Welq was ranked first among websites that specialize in certain fields with 6.31 million users a month at the time.

With overall sales and profit declining over the past several years, DeNA has been expanding its business to new areas, including self-driving taxis and online manga services.