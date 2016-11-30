GOP may try to repeal, before replacing, Obamacare, and Trump pick Price to target Medicare, Medicaid

Congress may vote to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law before coming up with a replacement, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday.

The approach could allow congressional Republicans to take swift action on one of President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promises, while putting off the hard part. And while repealing the law could be done with GOP votes alone, any replacement plan would likely require the cooperation of minority Democrats in the Senate, something that will not be easy to come by.

“Nothing’s been decided yet but I would move through and repeal and then go to work on replacing,” McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol. “I think once it’s repealed you will have hopefully fewer people playing politics, and then everybody coming to the table to find the best policy.”

“We will get started on this right way,” the California Republican added. Without specifying a timeline, McCarthy suggested Congress could vote on a repeal quickly, while putting off the date for it to take effect. As that date neared, McCarthy predicted, there would be political pressure for all parties to come together around a replacement.

Six years after the Affordable Health Care Act became law, congressional Republicans have voted dozens of times to repeal it in part or full. But they still haven’t unified behind legislation to replace it, or to ensure that the 20 million people who’ve gained coverage don’t suddenly find themselves uninsured.

Now that Trump has won the presidency and Republicans will control both chambers of Congress next year, the GOP will have to deliver. That is certain to be tricky.

In one complication, Republicans can use a legislative maneuver called “budget reconciliation” to repeal the health law with a simple majority vote in the 100-member Senate. But to advance a replacement they would likely need 60 votes, requiring some Democrats to go along. Incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has already warned Republicans he will try to turn their efforts to repeal the health law into a political nightmare.

“If the rules are that we have reconciliation and we can repeal Obamacare with 50 votes we do it,” McCarthy said. “You can’t replace it with 50 votes, it takes 60. So if you want me to tell you I’m going to do it all in one day, I’ll tell you that, but I don’t believe we can do that.”

McCarthy’s comments came the same day Trump announced the selection of fellow House Republican Tom Price of Georgia as his secretary of Health and Human Services. Price helped craft the House GOP plan on health care that was unveiled over the summer, relying on individual tax credits to allow people to buy coverage from private insurers.

But the proposal fell far short of a full-scale replacement, leaving key questions unanswered, including the size of the tax credits, the overall price tag of the plan, and how many people would be covered.

Since the election Trump has endorsed keeping certain popular parts of Obamacare, including a provision barring insurers from excluding people with pre-existing conditions from coverage, and another allowing young adults to stay on their parents’ health plans. House Speaker Paul Ryan, speaking Tuesday on WCLO radio in Wisconsin, endorsed keeping those parts of the law.

But Democrats insist there’s no way to keep the popular parts of the law without the elements people don’t like, including requirements for most individuals to carry coverage or face tax penalties. Insurers are only able to extend coverage to people with pre-existing conditions by having large groups of customers, including healthy people who don’t cost as much to insure.

Reaching deep into conservative territory, Trump chose Georgia Rep. Tom Price to oversee the nation’s health care system on Tuesday, picking a fierce Obamacare critic who also has championed efforts to privatize Medicare. Trump selected another veteran Republican, Elaine Chao, to lead the Department of Transportation.

Both have long ties to Washington.

Price, picked to lead the Department of Health and Human Services after more than a decade in Congress, helped craft House Speaker Ryan’s plan to privatize Medicare — a position Trump opposed in the campaign. Chao, who was the first Asian-American woman to serve in a president’s Cabinet, is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump announced his choice of Price, while the selection of Chao was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the decision but not authorized to speak publicly.

The selections came as Trump spent Tuesday with advisers in his Manhattan skyscraper, racing through meetings with prospective administration hires as high-profile vacancies loom — none bigger than secretary of state. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, on the shortlist for the nation’s chief diplomat, was to have a private dinner with the incoming president.

Trump also met with former Vice President Dan Quayle, who is not a Cabinet candidate, among a half dozen visitors on the day.

Price’s selection raised questions about the incoming president’s commitment to Medicare, among other popular entitlement programs he repeatedly vowed to preserve before the election. The Georgia congressman led GOP efforts on Capitol Hill to transform Medicare into a voucher-like system, a change that if enacted, would likely dramatically reduce government spending on the health care program that serves an estimated 57 million people.

Trump did not address Price’s position on Medicare in a statement released by his transition team. The team did not respond to subsequent questions about it.

“Chairman Price, a renowned physician, has earned a reputation for being a tireless problem solver and the go-to expert on health care policy, making him the ideal choice to serve in this capacity,” Trump said. “He is exceptionally qualified to shepherd our commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare and bring affordable and accessible health care to every American.”

Trump, in a 2015 interview promoted on his campaign website, pledged not to cut expensive entitlement programs that Republicans have fought for years to cut to help reduce the federal deficit.

“I’m not going to cut Social Security like every other Republican. And I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid. Every other Republican’s going to cut,” Trump told the Daily Signal.

He later changed his mind on Medicaid, embracing the GOP concept of turning the program over to the states with a fixed amount of federal “block grant” funding.

Like any Cabinet official, Price would carry out the wishes of the president. And a sweeping Medicare initiative would have to go through Congress with some Democratic support, which would be unlikely.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., a leading Democratic voice on health care, called Price a leader of the movement to privatize Medicare. She said his selection “will result in the complete undermining of our nation’s health care system.”

Like Price, Chao is well-known in Washington, having led the Department of Labor for several years under President George W. Bush.

Her record at the Labor Department suggests she would bring a light hand to safety enforcement as transportation secretary. Under Chao at Labor, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration didn’t issue a single significant new safety regulation for four years. Mine safety inspectors were cut and inspections reduced.

Whether it’s integrating drones into the national airspace, deploying self-driving cars or “some other new technology, she’s not going to be especially inclined to second guess the industry when they say that this will be safe,” said Thomas McGarity, a University of Texas law professor and author of “Freedom to Harm,” a book about the Labor Department that includes Chao’s tenure.

Both Price and Chao would require Senate confirmation. Major Cabinet vacancies remain.

The president-elect summoned Romney for dinner Tuesday night to discuss the secretary of state job for a second time. He also met with Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, having met with former CIA director David Petraeus the day before.

After his meeting, Corker told reporters, “The world needs to know that the secretary of state is someone who speaks fully for the president,” a possible jab at Romney, who aggressively opposed Trump’s candidacy.

Transition aides said Trump was likely at least a few days away from a decision.

Even as he weighed crucial Cabinet decisions, Trump appeared distracted by outside issues — or eager to create distractions himself. He tweeted that “nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag.” He warned that those who do should face “perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!”

Trump offered no context for his message. The Supreme Court has ruled that flag burning is protected by the First Amendment, and Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he doesn’t support Trump’s approach.

“I support the First Amendment,” he said.

The president-elect spent the weekend tweeting his opposition to recount efforts in up to three states led by Green Party candidate Jill Stein and joined by Hillary Clinton’s team. He also falsely claimed that millions of people had voted illegally in the presidential election and provided no evidence.

Trump’s team also announced that Seema Verma has been chosen to be administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.