Japan plans guidelines by year’s end to address ways to boost pay of nonregular workers

The government plans to draw up by the end of this year guidelines aimed at increasing wages of nonregular workers to some 80 percent of those of regular employees, sources said Tuesday.

It aims to submit necessary legislation to give legal backing to the guidelines to next year’s ordinary session of the Diet, the sources said.

By increasing wages of nonregular workers that currently stand at some 60 percent of those earned by regular workers, the government hopes to stimulate personal spending, other sources said.

At a meeting on Tuesday of the Council for the Realization of Work Style Reform, the government started full-fledged work on achieving its goal of ensuring equal pay for equal work.

“Wage gaps between regular and nonregular workers that are especially wide at major companies need to be rectified,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the meeting.

In addition to wages, other working conditions of nonregular workers, such as employee benefit programs and educational opportunities, should also be improved, he said.

At the meeting, one participant said that ways to improve working conditions should be discussed through labor and management negotiations.

The government aims to have the guidelines stipulate that companies need to explain reasons for setting wage gaps between regular and nonregular workers if they create such gaps, an idea opposed by employers.

Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of Keidanren, told reporters after the meeting that employers basically agree on the principle of equal pay for equal work.

Still, Sakakibara said Japanese employment practices need to be respected. Japanese companies decide wages and bonuses for their employees by taking into account various factors through labor-management talks, he said.