Universal Studios parks to add Nintendo attractions

Nintendo-themed areas will be added to Universal theme parks in Osaka, Orlando, Florida, and Hollywood, California, over the next few years, Nintendo Co. and Universal Parks & Resorts announced.

The new areas will have multiple attractions featuring Mario and other Nintendo game characters, making guests feel as if they are playing inside their favorite games, the two companies said Tuesday.

The new themed areas will open separately at Universal Studios Japan, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, they said.

In Japan, the number of visitors to Universal Studios has increased on the back of a popular attraction area featuring the “Harry Potter” movie series. In fiscal 2015, the number of visitors rose 1.2 million from the previous year to 13.9 million, hitting a record high for the second straight year.

Few other details were given, including opening dates and the types of experience that would be offered, but a news release said the Nintendo areas will include attractions, restaurants and shops.

“We are constantly amazed how the park developers are bringing the essence of our games to life in the real world,” Shigeru Miyamoto, Super Mario series creator, said in a YouTube video released Tuesday.