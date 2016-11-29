Bird flu outbreak spurs Aomori duck cull, claims chickens in Niigata

Aomori Prefecture said Monday that ducks have been confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza on a farm in the city of Aomori.

The prefectural government started culling some 16,500 ducks raised at the farm in order to prevent the spread of bird flu infection.

This is the first time in about two years that a bird flu outbreak has been confirmed at poultry farms in the country.

Also on Monday, a suspected case of bird flu was reported at a poultry farm in Niigata Prefecture.

According to the Niigata Prefectural Government, some 20 chickens were found dead Monday morning at the poultry farm, which has some 310,000 chickens, in the northern part of the prefecture.

After a further 20 chickens were found dead in the afternoon, the poultry farm reported the case to the prefecture.

Simple checks on five chickens showed all of them tested positive for a bird flu virus.

The agriculture ministry believes the chickens are highly likely to be infected with bird flu. It will find out details through genetic tests.

In Aomori, 10 French ducks were found dead at the farm.

Simple checks conducted on five dead and five live ducks showed that nine of them tested positive for a bird flu virus. Genetic tests carried out later confirmed an outbreak.

At a task force meeting held Monday night before the outbreak was confirmed, the agriculture ministry confirmed it would set a no-go zone in a 3-km radius around the farm in question and ban transfers of chickens and eggs in areas between 3 and 10 km.

The ministry will send a team of experts to the two prefectures on Tuesday in order to investigate infection routes.

The Japanese government set up a liaison office at the crisis control center of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed officials to take measures aimed at preventing the spread of bird flu.