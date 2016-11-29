JR West’s super luxury sleeper train to debut in June 2017

West Japan Railway Co.’s Twilight Express Mizukaze super luxury sleeper train will go into service on June 17, with tickets ranging from ¥270,000 to ¥1.25 million, the railway operator said Tuesday.

Reservations will open on Dec. 5.

The train will offer four one-way overnight trips and one three-day, two-night circular route.

Two of the four overnight trips, called the Sanyo tour, will allow passengers to make an outbound trip from Kyoto Station or nearby Osaka Station to Shimonoseki Station in the city of Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, or an inbound trip on the same route, using the Sanyo Main Line running through the Sanyo region along the Seto Inland Sea.

The other two, called the Sanin tours, will use the Sanin Main Line in the Sanin region facing the Sea of Japan, offering an outbound or inbound trip between Osaka or Kyoto and Shimonoseki.

For the three-day circular journey, passengers will start their Twilight Express Mizukaze tours from Kyoto or Osaka and reach Shimonoseki via the Sanyo Main Line. They will then return to their departure points using the Sanin Main Line.

Four meals will be offered for each of the overnight journeys and seven for the three-day journey.

On June 17, the Twilight Express Mizukaze will make its debut on the outbound Sanin route.

Each of the five tours will allow passengers to get off the train and visit one sightseeing spot each day. The spots include Itsukushima, an island commonly called Miyajima in the Seto Inland Sea off Hiroshima Prefecture in the Sanyo region, and Izumo Taisha, a famous Shinto shrine in the city of Izumo in Shimane Prefecture in the Sanin region.

The four overnight journeys will cost between ¥270,000 and ¥780,000 per passenger. The fee will start at ¥500,000 for the three-day tour, with the highest per-passenger fee of ¥1.25 million to be charged for the train’s only suite, which has a two-person capacity.

As well, single and twin rooms will be available, with the train’s total capacity set at 34 passengers.

At a news conference on Tuesday, JR West President Tatsuo Kijima said, “We hope that passengers of the Twilight Express Mizukaze will enjoy the beautiful nature, and historical and cultural heritage of the Sanyo and Sanin regions.”

Between June and September, four Twilight Express Mizukaze tours will be offered for each of the four overnight trips, and seven for the three-day journey.

The train derives its name from the now-defunct Twilight Express luxury sleeper train that linked Osaka Station and Sapporo Station in the city of Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.