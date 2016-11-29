‘Japanese wine’ output leans toward white: survey

Unlike other countries where they make more red wine than white, wineries in Japan produced more white wine in fiscal 2015 in terms of products using only domestically grown grapes, a National Tax Agency survey has shown.

The reason for this, said Hiroshi Ito, a senior official of the Japan Wineries Association, is that production in Japan of Koshu, a major white wine grape variety, is higher than that of Muscat Bailey A, a major grape variety used to make red wine.

“Japan may be a rare example,” he said, noting that many other countries produce more red wine than white wine.

The tax agency conducted the survey, the first of its kind, as it is plans to introduce a rule in October 2018 to allow only wine made in the country using only domestically harvested grapes to be labeled as “Japanese wine.”

The survey showed that production of such Japanese wine in fiscal 2015, which ended in March, came to 18,613 kiloliters, accounting for 18 percent of all wine made in the country, including products using imported grapes.

Of Japan’s total wine production, which stood at 100,921 kiloliters, red wine accounted for 50 percent and white wine for 42 percent. Meanwhile, the proportion of white wine in “Japanese wine” stood at 47 percent, against 41 percent for red wine.

The number of wineries is increasing in Japan. In fiscal 2015, 34 were newly opened, including seven in Hokkaido and six in Nagano Prefecture.

The National Tax Agency survey was conducted on 261 wineries, with 95 percent of them giving valid responses.