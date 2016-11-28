Trump camp hails Castro’s death, hints Cuba thaw under Obama may freeze back over

The Cuban government must move toward enacting greater freedoms for its people and giving Americans something in return if it wants to keep warmer U.S. relations initiated by President Barack Obama, top aides to President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday.

The comments by Trump advisers Kellyanne Conway and Reince Priebus followed the death of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. Castro’s younger brother, 85-year-old Raul Castro, took control in 2006, and later negotiated with Obama to restore diplomatic relations.

Priebus, Trump’s incoming chief of staff, said Trump would “absolutely” reverse Obama’s opening to Cuba unless there is “some movement” from the Cuban government.

“Repression, open markets, freedom of religion, political prisoners — these things need to change in order to have open and free relationships, and that’s what President-elect Trump believes, and that’s where he’s going to head, ” Priebus told “Fox News Sunday.”

Conway made similar remarks and noted that any diplomatic deal will have to benefit American workers.

“To the extent that President Trump can open up new conversations with Cuba, it would have to be a very different Cuba,” she told ABC’s “This Week.”

She added: “He wants to make sure that when the United States of America, when he’s president, engages in any type of diplomatic relations or trade agreements … that we as America are being protected and we as America are getting something in return.”

Conway said nothing on Cuba has been decided. But she noted that the U.S. is allowing commercial aircraft to do business with a repressive Cuban government and Cuban military. And she said the “first order of business” is to rally the international community around trying to free political prisoners.

While Obama opened some U.S. investment and travel to Cuba through executive order, vast restrictions tied up in the trade embargo remain at the insistence of Republican lawmakers.

Separate memorial services have been scheduled for Tuesday and later in the week in Cuba for Castro, and some world leaders and celebrities were expected to attend. As of Sunday, though, the White House had not said whether anyone from the U.S. government would attend.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, whose parents were born in Cuba, says he is heartened by Trump’s past hard-line rhetoric on Cuba.

Rubio told CNN’s “State of the Union” that the U.S. focus must be its own security and other interests and encouraging a Cuban democracy.

“We should examine our policy toward Cuba through those lenses,” he said. “And if there’s a policy that helps that, it remains in place. And if it’s a policy that doesn’t, it’s removed.”

During the campaign, Trump said he would reverse “concessions” to the Cuban government by Obama unless the Castro government meets his demands. On Saturday, while Obama offered condolences to Castro’s family and said the U.S. extends “a hand of friendship to the Cuban people,” Trump tweeted: “Fidel Castro is dead!”

Trump later released a statement noting his administration “will do all it can to ensure the Cuban people can finally begin their journey toward prosperity and liberty.”

Senior advisers to Trump promised on Sunday that he would strike a “better deal” with Cuba after Castro’s death, without saying how this might affect the historic rapprochement under President Obama.

While prominent Republicans have blasted Castro as a murderous tyrant since his death Friday, no one close to Trump has directly threatened to end the political opening announced in 2014 by Obama and his Cuban counterpart, Raul Castro.

But Trump’s advisers made clear Sunday that the outgoing Democratic administration had, in their eyes, made too many concessions to Havana — notably by easing the U.S. economic embargo of 1962 — without receiving enough in return in areas like human rights, democracy and a free-market economy.

“We’ve got to have a better deal,” Trump’s chief of staff, Priebus, said on Fox News Sunday.

Trump strategist Conway also denounced the Obama administration for having gotten “nothing in return” from Cuba since diplomatic relations were restored in the summer of 2015.

Even Rubio, an outspoken Castro critic whose parents fled the island years ago, was evasive when a CBS interviewer asked whether Trump might move to roll back Obama’s opening to Cuba.

“There are key elements that are more important than others. So we’ll look at all of them,” said Rubio, who lost to Trump in a bitterly fought race for the Republican presidential nomination.

“I am not against changes in U.S. policy towards Cuba,” he said. “I just want to make sure that those changes are reciprocal.”

But if the incoming president’s advisers were careful not to suggest an end to the rapprochement with Cuba, they held back no punches when it came to talking about Fidel Castro.

Conway blasted him as a dictator responsible for “60 years of oppression.”

Trump on Saturday called him a “brutal dictator” with a legacy of “firing squads, theft, unimaginable suffering, poverty and the denial of fundamental human rights.”

Vice President-elect Mike Pence tweeted on Saturday: “The tyrant #Castro is dead. New hope dawns.”

Trump, during his election campaign, did little to flesh out the rather vague contours of his Cuba policy.

The New York billionaire had, in early 2015, supported the warming of relations.

But once his campaign was underway he expressed greater skepticism, saying Obama had obtained far too little in exchange for easing the U.S. embargo and adding, last month, that he would do “whatever you have to do to get a strong agreement” with Havana.

The death of the father of the Cuban revolution, who defied the northern superpower through 11 U.S. presidents, comes amid a sometimes rocky transition of power in Washington.

Obama, who will step down as president on Jan. 20, offered a cautiously worded statement Saturday on Castro’s death, calling him a “singular figure” and adding that history would “judge the enormous impact” he had on Cuba and the rest of the world.

During a historic visit to Cuba in March, Obama pleaded for making the process of normalization irreversible, while conceding that the relationship “will not be transformed overnight.”

“A better approach for the incoming Trump administration,” said Ted Piccone, a scholar at the Brookings Institution think tank, “would be to maintain President Obama’s policy of constructive engagement and work with the post-Castro leadership to protect U.S. national interests in a more stable, independent, and open Cuba.”