Flu season off to early start, health ministry warns

The influenza season is off to its second-earliest start on record since 1999, according to the health ministry.

At some 5,000 medical institutions across the country that are constantly monitored, flu patients stood at 6,843 in the week through Nov. 20, with the per-institution average at 1.38, according to the ministry’s latest figure, released Friday.

The flu season is considered underway when the average exceeds one.

Last winter, the start of the flu season did not get going until early this year, the first time in nine years it has failed to start before year-end.

Of the viruses detected, the type-A Hong Kong virus was most prevalent, followed by H1N1 and type B, the ministry said.

A ministry official advised those infected to wear masks to prevent spreading the flu through coughing or sneezing and to thoroughly wash their hands.

Vaccinations were also recommended.

By prefecture, the per-institution average was highest in Okinawa at 8.12, followed by Tochigi with 5.50. They were followed by Fukui at 3.50, Hokkaido at 2.92 and Iwate at 2.60.