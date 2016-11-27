Japan plans permanent tax breaks for disaster victims

Japan’s government and ruling camp plan to establish permanent tax breaks for people and companies affected by natural disasters, it was learned Saturday.

The initiative is designed to provide support more smoothly, sources said.

So far, the government has offered tax breaks to affected people and companies by creating a special law each time a disaster occurred. Such laws were set up for disasters including the January 1995 earthquake that devastated the Kobe area and the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.

But because establishing legislation is time-consuming and large-scale disasters have increased in recent years, the tax panels of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its Komeito ally have agreed on the need for a permanent legal framework for cutting taxes for disaster victims.

The ruling parties will include the plan in their fiscal 2017 tax system reform package, to be drawn up on Dec. 8, the sources said.

A pillar of the permanent system would be allowing afflicted people to get mortgage tax breaks both for houses that become uninhabitable due to disasters and for houses they build or buy after a catastrophe.

Also envisioned are refunds of automobile weight taxes for vehicles that became unusable and cuts in fixed-asset taxes for companies replacing damaged machinery and other equipment.

The system would cover not only large-scale disasters but also quakes, typhoons and floods affecting limited areas.

It would be applied retroactively to those affected by a series of powerful earthquakes that struck Kumamoto Prefecture and nearby areas in April. A special law has not been established for the disaster.