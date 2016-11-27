Haneda airport to undergo large-scale renovation ahead of Tokyo 2020

Tokyo’s Haneda airport will undergo large-scale renovation in anticipation of a surge in flights for the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, officials at the transport ministry said.

Terminal 2, which is used mainly for domestic flights by All Nippon Airways, will be renewed to include immigration, customs and quarantine facilities to accommodate international travelers.

The building will also have new duty-free shops and lounges, and some of its gates will be designated for international flights. A detached supplementary boarding area for domestic flights will be built in an area north of Terminal 2 that is now used for parking aircraft.

The current international terminal will be renamed Terminal 3.

Part of Terminal 1, which is used chiefly by Japan Airlines, will have rental offices, lounges and an indoor golf driving range, according to officials from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Parking spaces will be expanded to accommodate 500 more cars.

In line with the move, the government plans to increase flight slots by up to 39,000 from the current 447,000 annually by the 2020 Olympics, mainly by establishing new approach routes over central Tokyo.