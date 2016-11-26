LDP adopts proposals for reforming farm sector

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party adopted proposals on farm reform Friday, including a demand that the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (JA Zen-Noh) set and disclose annual reform plans with numerical targets.

The LDP stopped short of setting a deadline for the structural reform of the JA group’s marketing and supply arm or requesting cutbacks on the financial operations of JA cooperatives, due to opposition from farmers and some LDP lawmakers who are supported by farm votes.

Earlier this month, the agricultural working group of the government’s Regulatory Reform Promotion Council proposed that JA Zen-Noh finish structural reform within a year.

The council is set to finalize its own farm sector reform proposals at a plenary meeting on Monday.

Based on the proposals from the party and the panel, the government will adopt agricultural reform plans on Tuesday.

“The direction of reform has become clear. It’s a major step forward,” Shinjiro Koizumi, head of the LDP policy panel’s Agriculture and Forestry Division, told reporters after the LDP proposals were approved at a party meeting on Friday.

“Today is a new starting point,” said Choe Okuno, president of the Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives (JA-Zenchu), the top body of the JA group. “We will work for the revival of Japan’s agriculture.”

In its recommendations, the LDP called on JA Zen-Noh to streamline its procurement and sales operations for agricultural materials and equipment into a simple form to reduce the costs borne by farmers.

In its sales operations for agricultural and other produce, JA Zen-Noh should take on risks and buy produce outright from producers, the party said. At present, JA Zen-Noh is protected from risks because it is only commissioned to sell produce on behalf of producers.

The LDP allowed JA Zen-Noh to carry out reform on its own but warned that it should have a great sense of crisis.

The party proposals also call for establishing a new income insurance system for farmers, improving the environment for future farmers, promoting exports of farm goods and partially liberalizing the system for the distribution of raw milk.