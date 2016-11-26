New road over Fukuoka sinkhole slumps

A newly paved road covering the site of a huge sinkhole that opened up recently at an intersection in downtown Fukuoka was found to have sunken slightly early Saturday.

Police closed part of the road near JR Hakata Station at 1:45 a.m. but reopened it around 5:30 a.m. after it was deemed safe for traffic. No injuries have been reported.

An official of the Fukuoka city government said the road had sunk by up to 7 centimeters over an extended area. No power outages or gas leaks had been detected in nearby districts, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co. and Saibu Gas Co.

The municipal government said the special mix of soil and cement that was used to fill the sinkhole may have compressed a layer of soil underneath.

The city and Fukuoka prefectural police said they had anticipated the sinking of the road.

Officials of a company in a joint venture taking part in the construction of a subway extension line, which is believed to have caused the sinkhole, said it knew as early as Friday night that the surface of the road may have sunk by up to 8 cm.

In a news conference held near the road, the officials said a worker from the joint venture had made an emergency call to police to inform them that he wanted to conduct a safety check on the road. They added that the joint venture had agreed earlier to confirm the safety of the underground infrastructure and close that part of the road if it sank 2.4 cm or more.

The officials said they had warned about the possibility of the road sinking again at a conference a day before the reopening of the road.

The pattern of the sinking was almost identical to that of the sinkhole, the local government said. It had yet to confirm whether soil had entered a tunnel being constructed for the subway line.

The sinkhole incident on Nov. 8 disrupted traffic, power supplies and banking systems. The hole measured 30 meters long, 27 wide and 15 deep.

The road that was closed as a result of the sinkhole reopened a week later after it was filled with 6,200 cubic meters of the special soil.