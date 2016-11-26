Abe offers Cuba condolences on death of ‘prominent leader’ Castro

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his condolences Saturday on the death of Cuba’s Fidel Castro, calling the communist revolutionary a “prominent leader.”

Abe met with Castro in Havana in September, becoming the first Japanese prime minister to do so. Castro visited Japan twice in 1995 and 2003.

“I remember vividly of him talking passionately on global affairs,” Abe said in a statement. “On behalf of the Japanese government, I offer my condolences to the Cuban government, its people and his family members.”

Kazuo Shii, leader of the Japanese Communist Party, said, “He made significant contributions to building his country with a focus on medical care and education without yielding to unreasonable economic sanctions by the United States.”

Keiji Furuya, who heads the parliamentary association for friendship between Japan and Cuba, described the loss as “truly unfortunate.”

Natsuo Yamaguchi, the head of Komeito, the junior partner in Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition, also expressed regret. Yamaguchi visited Cuba in September to deliver personal letters from Abe to Fidel and Raul Castro, his brother and successor.

Meanwhile, many victims of the atomic bombings in the closing days of World War II remember Castro, who visited Hiroshima during his March 2003 trip, as a man who called on the world to abandon nuclear weapons. He visited Peace Memorial Park and laid a wreath at the cenotaph.

Minoru Hataguchi, 79, who led Castro through Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum as the director back then, said Castro sympathized with the ordeal that the A-bomb victims, better known as hibakusha, went through.

“(Cuban revolutionary) Che Guevara told me to go to Hiroshima. I’m glad I came,” Hataguchi quoted Castro as saying. “He had sympathized with the people of Hiroshima and his death is unfortunate.”

Castro showered Hataguchi with questions like: “What are the lives of the hibakusha like?” and “What were their physical and mental agonies?”

“It showed his character, that he was trying to understand the agonies of the hibakusha,” he recalled. When Hataguchi told him that he was exposed to radiation when he was still in his mother’s womb, Castro hugged him and told him to take good care of his mother, he said.

At the museum, Castro wrote in the visitors’ book that such a barbarous act should never be repeated.

Commenting on the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, Castro said that Cubans were close to becoming atomic bomb victims just like the people in Hiroshima, adding that human courage is stronger than nuclear weapons.

In August, Castro criticized a speech that U.S. President Barack Obama delivered during his visit to Hiroshima in May, saying it lacked an apology for all of the people killed by the atomic bomb.

Castro also denounced the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as criminal acts. Nagasaki was bombed three days after Hiroshima, on Aug. 9, 1945.

Masakazu Masukawa, 75, a hibakusha from the Nagasaki A-bomb, met Castro during a visit to Cuba in 2012 to attend a debate on hibakusha.

In addressing the hibakusha, he said it was their “obligation to speak out” about their experiences, Masukawa quoted him as saying.

“He was a person of influence,” said Masukawa. “If he had called on the world to abandon nuclear weapons early on, momentum might have grown bigger.”