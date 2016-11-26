Major Japanese retailers hold ‘Black Friday’ Christmas sales

Sales to replicate the “Black Friday” shopping frenzy in the United States have kicked off in Japan, with some major retailers taking part for the first time.

Toys “R” Us, Gap and retail giant Aeon launched sales on Friday.

Just before midnight Thursday, more than 200 customers flocked to Aeon’s shopping mall in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward for a countdown event for a three-day sale in which tops and women’s umbrellas are being sold at ¥100, excluding tax. Aeon also offered discounts of up to about 50 percent on 500 items ranging from bedclothes and clothing to home electronics.

“To whet consumers’ appetite, it is indispensable to hold an event they can enjoy,” an Aeon customer service official said.

Uny Co., a general merchandise store unit of FamilyMart Uny Holdings, will hold an online Black Friday sale from Monday through Dec. 18. Members of Uny’s shopping website can purchase 220 daily necessities and home appliances at special prices.

Black Friday, which follows Thanksgiving in the United States and kicks off the Christmas shopping season, is taken as the most promising annual event for the U.S. retail industry.

Mark Goddard, president of Toys “R” Us-Japan, which started its Black Friday sale in 2014, urged many more retailers to help the pre-Christmas shopping spree take root in Japan.