U.N. rights expert vows efforts to resolve North Korea abduction issue

U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana said Thursday he will make every effort to resolve the issue of North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals.

“I will commit myself” to making progress on the abduction issue, Ojea Quintana said at a meeting with a cross-party group of lawmakers seeking the return of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.

“We want to ask the United Nations to give further weight to the abduction issue,” former economy minister Takeo Hiranuma, who leads the group, said at the outset of the talks in the Diet, which opened to the media.

Ojea Quintana’s visit to Japan comes amid concerns among relatives of the abductees that the global condemnation of North Korea in response to its fifth nuclear test and a series of ballistic missiles tests will stall bilateral negotiations to resolve the abduction issue.

In the meeting, the lawmakers and Ojea Quintana discussed the possibility of referring the matter to the International Criminal Court, according to a lawmaker who was at the meeting, held in the Diet.

But the U.N. special rapporteur noted that there is a country on the U.N. Security Council that does not support referring the matter to the ICC, the lawmaker said.

Ojea Quintana, an Argentinian lawyer with extensive human rights experience who assumed the post in August, is on a four-day visit to Japan from Wednesday. He visited South Korea before arriving in Japan.

He is set to report on his discussions in Japan and South Korea to the U.N. Human Rights Council in March next year.

Japan officially lists 17 nationals as having been abducted by North Korea, but suspects the reclusive state’s involvement in many more disappearances. Five of the 17 were repatriated in 2002.

Tokyo has been urging Pyongyang to report on the outcome of a fresh probe into the whereabouts of all Japanese residing in North Korea as stipulated under a bilateral agreement, but no tangible progress has been made.

The abduction issue has prevented the two countries from normalizing diplomatic relations.