Tokyo area gets first November dusting of snow in 54 years

Snow was observed in the Tokyo metropolitan area Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said, warning transportation services in the Kanto region could be disturbed.

The agency said the snowfall, marked 40 days earlier than last year, is the first such dusting in November in 54 years. If the snow accumulates on the ground, it would be the first time on record.

A jet of cold air usually observed in the middle of winter will travel southward over the Kanto region, and is likely to cause heavy snow in mountain areas in the Kanto and Koshin regions.

Snowfall is expected to be 2 cm deep ain most in Koshin, 15 cm in mountain areas in northern Kanto, 10 cm in a range from Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, to Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, and 5 cm on the Kanto plain.

The agency warned of possible icy roads, accumulated snow on electric wires and trees as well as the collapse of plastic greenhouses.