Meteorological Agency warns overnight snowfall could cause transportation delays

The Meteorological Agency warned Wednesday of possible snow overnight and on Thursday morning in central Tokyo and other areas, saying transportation services in the Kanto region could be disturbed.

If snow is observed in the metropolitan area, it would be the first such dusting in November in 54 years. If the snow accumulates on the ground, it would be the first time on record.

A jet of cold air usually observed in the middle of winter will travel southward over the Kanto area, and is likely to cause heavy snow in mountain areas in the Kanto and Koshin regions.

Snowfall is expected to be 2 cm deep at most in Koshin, 15 cm in mountain areas in northern Kanto, 10 cm in a range from Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, to Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, and 5 cm in the Kanto plain.

The agency warned of possible frozen roads, accumulated snow on electric wires and trees as well as collapse of plastic greenhouses.