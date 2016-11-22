Britain tells Trump: ‘There is no vacancy’ for Farage as ambassador to United States

After U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said many people would like to see Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as British ambassador to Washington, Prime Minister Theresa May’s office pointedly ruled out such a move.

“There is no vacancy,” a Downing Street spokesman said when asked about Trump’s remark Tuesday. “We already have an excellent ambassador to the U.S.”

Farage, one of the leaders of the successful referendum fight for Britain to leave the European Union, spoke at a Trump rally during the U.S. campaign and visited the president-elect after his victory.

“Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States,” Trump said on his Twitter account. “He would do a great job!”

Farage, interim leader of the nationalist U.K. Independence Party, met recently with the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York.

“It was a great honor to spend time with @realDonaldTrump,” Farage tweeted at the time, posting a photo of the pair standing before a gilded doorway. “He was relaxed and full of good ideas. I’m confident he will be a good President.”

During the divisive U.S. presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly compared his presidential bid to the Brexit referendum in which a majority of Britons voted to split from the EU.

Trump’s call on Twitter was unusual — ambassadors are appointed by the governments they represent, not by the administration of the country in which they serve.

Britain is keen to build bridges with Trump after many leading government figures criticized the president-elect during his successful election campaign.

London is also interested in sounding out a U.S. trade deal as it plots its departure from the European Union.

Queen Elizabeth II could host Trump within months of him becoming United States president, with the British government confirming Monday that it was considering a state visit next year.

Royal officials said that the government was responsible for organizing state visits, and a spokeswoman May said that the proposal was “under consideration.”

Trump told May that he was a “big fan of the Queen” when the pair spoke by telephone following his victory, and is also reported to have told Farage that his late mother Mary would be “chuffed to bits when I meet the Queen.”

Britain will not issue an invitation to a president-elect, but is expected to make its move shortly after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.