An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture rocked widespread areas early Tuesday, triggering tsunami warnings.

Tsunami warnings were issued along the Pacific coast, including Aomore, Iwate, Ibaraki and Chiba prefectures. People have been warned to evacuate immediately to high ground in Fukushima Prefecture, where waves may reach 3 meters.

The 5:59 a.m. temblor had an intensity of minus-5 on the Japanese seismic scale to 7.