Quake prompts temporary halt to cooling of spent fuel rods at Fukushima No. 2 pool

A powerful earthquake that rocked the Tohoku region Tuesday morning temporarily stopped the critical cooling system of a spent fuel pool of the Fukushima No. 2 nuclear power plant for about 100 minutes, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said the same day.

The cooling system was automatically shut down at 6:10 a.m. at the No. 3 pool after sensors detected changes in the water level of a tank that pumps cooling water into the pool, home to 2,360 still-hot spent fuel assemblies and 184 unused ones.

Tepco spokesman Kenichi Nakakuki said the quake likely shook up the water inside the tank, triggering the automatic shutoff.

After confirming that no water had leaked from the tank, Tepco reactivated the cooling system at 7:47 a.m., Nakakuki said by telephone.

No radioactive materials have been leaked from the No. 2 plant, Tepco said. The station is located 12 km south of the heavily damaged Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

At 6:38 a.m., tsunami of 1 meter in height reached the coast facing the No. 1 plant, but there were no reports of new damage at the plant, Tepco said. The plant was wrecked in the triple meltdown crisis after the March 2011 tsunami-quake disaster.

The Fukushima No. 2 power plant, too, was damaged by the 2011 tsunami but workers there managed to safely shut down its reactors, barely avoided a meltdown crisis.

Operations at the No. 2 plant’s reactors have been suspended since the 2011 disaster due to strong opposition from local residents.

During the shutdown of the cooling system at the pool, the surface temperature of the water at the No. 2 plant rose by 0.2 degree to 29.5 degrees.

Thousands of nuclear fuel assemblies would be severely damaged, releasing massive amounts of radioactive materials into the environment, if the water in the spent fuel pools boils up and exposes the rods.

Internal rules at Tepco have set the upper limit of the pools’ surface temperatures at 65 degrees. If the cooling function was lost and unable to be recovered, the surface temperature would have risen to 65 degree in about seven days, according to Tepco.

In the wake of the 2011 meltdown crisis at the Fukushima No. 1 plant, Japan suspended operations of all of its 48 commercial reactors nationwide. Since then, four have been reactivated after passing stringent new safety regulations set by the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

All of the 48 reactor buildings have spent fuel pools that house thousands of fuel assemblies because Japan has yet to build a final disposal site for them due to opposition from local residents near candidate sites.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has worked to reboot more reactors once they pass NRA’s safety standards test.