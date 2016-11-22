Putting on the glitz: A ¥200 million Christmas tree

Want to impress the kids this Christmas? A Tokyo retailer has just the thing — if you’ve got ¥200 million to spare.

Jeweller Ginza Tanaka is going all out this season with a 2-meter Christmas tree made with pure gold wire that’s as fine as angel hair pasta.

The shop in Tokyo’s glitzy Ginza district says the 19-kg tree is made up of more than 1,200 meters of gold wire.

“The wire is made of the finest gold which has a 99.999 percent purity level,” Ginza Tanaka store manager Takahiro Ito said Tuesday.

He said the tree was made by the jeweller’s in-house artisans.

While it may be a stretch finding a buyer, Ito said he hopes the opulent display will show off Japan’s world-famous craftsmanship.

“We want them to see our great technique and craftsmanship, and the glittering beauty of gold,” he said.