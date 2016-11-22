Keidanren urges government to boost number of foreign workers

The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, is calling on the government to take measures to allow more foreign nationals to work in Japan in fields involving research and development as well as to ease labor shortages.

In its policy proposal made Monday, the nation’s biggest business lobby specifically sought relaxed residence regulations for highly skilled foreign workers and measures to bolster support for international students seeking employment in the country.

Keidanren also suggested that the government expand the scope of a training program designed to allow employees hired abroad to work in Japan to cover nonmanufacturing industries, such as the construction and nursing care sectors, which have been hit by severe manpower shortages.

Since last summer, Keidanren Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara has underscored the importance of establishing an immigration system that fits well with Japanese society.

But the day’s proposal merely said the matter will be discussed further.