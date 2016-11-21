Obama defends legacy at APEC, urges allies to move TPP forward, prods Putin on Syria, Trump on U.S. role

U.S. President Barack Obama defended his legacy on free trade and security issues Sunday at a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders thrown into uncertainty by the election of his radically different successor Donald Trump.

Ending his final foreign visit as president, Obama pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin — who has a far warmer relationship with Trump — on Syria and Ukraine, and rallied allies to forge ahead with free trade plans that the president-elect has trashed.

Trump’s shock election victory has made it a bittersweet goodbye for Obama, who campaigned against the brash billionaire as unfit to succeed him but is now asking the international community to give the Republican time and an open mind.

In what may be his last meeting with Putin, Obama called for greater efforts to end the violence in war-torn Syria, as concern mounts over a ferocious bombing campaign by the Moscow-backed regime in rebel-held parts of Aleppo.

He also urged Putin to “uphold Russia’s commitments” under the frayed peace accords to end conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Obama made a strident case for Trump to retain America’s support for a liberal world order Sunday, warning world peace and prosperity depend on it.

“The main advice that I give to the incoming president is the United States really is an indispensable nation in our world order,” Obama said in Peru as he wrapped up his final foreign visit.

The United States’ ability to uphold “international norms and rules. That’s what’s made the modern world,” Obama said, admitting that Washington had not always fulfilled its own ideals, but remained vital to global security.

“Here in Latin America there’s been times when countries felt disrespected and on occasion had cause for that.”

But he argued history served as a warning for those imagining or flirting with a revised global order.

“Take an example like Europe before that order was imposed. We had two world wars in a span of 30 years. In the second one, 60 million people were killed. Not half a million, not a million but 60 million. Entire continents in rubble.”

“We’re not going to be able to handle every problem, but the American president and the United States of America, if we’re not on the side of what’s right, if we’re not making the argument and fighting for it even if sometimes we’re not able to deliver it 100 percent everywhere, then it collapses.”

“There’s nobody to fill the void. There really isn’t,” he said.

Obama meanwhile had more amiable talks with allies like Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Canada’s Justin Trudeau, gently prodding them to stick with their existing free trade plans.

Trump has vowed to kill Obama’s signature trade initiative in the region, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP — an arduously negotiated 12-country agreement.

Both Turnbull and Trudeau pledged to keep working to advance open trade and said affectionate goodbyes to the American president.

“It’s a great moment, but a sad moment, to have our last meeting,” said Turnbull.

“I am going to miss having Barack around,” said Trudeau.

The summit, which gathers some of the world’s most powerful leaders on both sides of the Pacific, is seeking to live down old jokes that APEC, formally named Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, is “four adjectives in search of a noun and a verb” — an ill-defined group that struggles to take decisive action.

A draft version of its final statement seen by AFP praises open markets, denounces protectionism and warns that curbing free trade will slow the ongoing recovery of the world economy.

It also vows greater efforts to make sure the benefits of trade are more equally distributed and to better assist those on the losing end.

It is a far cry from the fiery language and visceral appeals Trump used on the campaign trail to appeal to working-class supporters who feel globalization has made them worse off.

The Republican president-elect’s attacks on free trade deals and vows to cut back the U.S. role as “policeman of the world” are causing jitters in the Pacific Rim, where Washington and Beijing compete for influence.

In a region hungry for trade, Trump’s anti-trade stance has left even longtime U.S. allies looking to a once unlikely place to fill the void: China, which was excluded from TPP.

China’s Xi has set himself up as the anti-Trump at this week’s summit, defending open markets and offering leadership on other trade agreements to rival TPP.

It is unclear whether there is any future for TPP.

Trump campaigned against the proposal as a “terrible deal” that would “rape” the United States by sending American jobs to countries with cheaper labor.

Some experts say Trump’s attacks on the agreement and his Republican allies’ control of Congress mean it is dead in the water.

Others say the deal-making real estate mogul could negotiate a number of changes and then claim credit for turning it around.

New Zealand Prime Minister John Key joked Saturday that it could be rebranded the “Trump Pacific Partnership.”

And Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was hopeful TPP would survive the unexpected “twist in the road” presented by the U.S. election.

“In the meantime, the other TPP partners should carry on with the ratification process,” he said.

Alternatively, China is backing a free trade zone across APEC — a 21-member group that accounts for nearly 40 percent of the world’s population and nearly 60 percent of the global economy.

It is also pushing a 16-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that excludes the United States.

Obama also noted that not moving forward with the TPP would undermine the U.S. position across the Asia-Pacific region.

He said he had heard calls for a less ambitious trade agreement that would exclude U.S. workers and businesses at a news conference at the APEC summit in Peru, the last stop of his last scheduled trip abroad as president.

Obama also said Sunday he’d avoided ethical scandals throughout his administration by trying to follow the spirit, not just the letter of the law, and suggested Trump would be wise to follow his example.

Closing out his final foreign trip, Obama was asked about the complex conflict-of-interest questions Trump faces as he transitions from real estate mogul to Oval Office occupant. Though Obama declined to explicitly offer Trump advice, the president said he’d been served well by selling his assets and investing them in Treasury bills.

“It simplified my life,” Obama said. “I did not have to worry about the complexities of whether a decision that I made might even inadvertently benefit me.”

Good government advocates have criticized Trump’s decision not to liquidate his sprawling business interests, but put them in a blind trust entrusted to his children, who are playing major roles in helping him form his administration and are expected to remain involved in one capacity or another.

Obama said he was proud his administration hadn’t faced the scandals he said have “plagued” other administrations. He said after eight years, he felt he could tell Americans he’d lived up to his promise to run an accountable and ethical government.

He summed up the rule of thumb his first White House counsel used to come up with policies for his administration: “If it sounds like it would be fun, then you can’t do it.”

Obama’s remarks came as he concluded his final world tour as president. For Obama, it was the last time he’d take questions on foreign soil, a staple of his overseas trips that his administration has seen as an important symbol of America’s commitment to a rigorous free press.

Obama chatted briefly earlier Sunday with Putin as the summit got underway. The conversation, which was likely to be the leaders’ last face-to-face interaction, lasted just four minutes.

Obama later told reporters he encouraged Putin to uphold his country’s commitments under the Minsk deal aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict. Both the White House and the Kremlin said the leaders had agreed that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov should keep working throughout Obama’s final months on initiatives to lower violence in Syria and alleviate suffering.

Putin, speaking later in Lima, said he and Obama had noted that while their working relationship had been difficult, they’d “always respected each other’s positions — and each other.”

“I thanked him for the years of joint work, and said that at any time, if he considers it possible and will have the need and desire, we will be happy to see him in Russia,” Putin said.

The short interaction came amid intense speculation and concern about whether Trump’s election might herald a more conciliatory U.S. approach to Russia. Under Obama, the U.S. has enacted severe sanctions on Russia over its aggressive behavior in Ukraine and has sought unsuccessfully to persuade Moscow to stop intervening in Syria’s civil war to help prop up Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Questions about Trump trailed Obama throughout his final overseas trip, as anxious world leaders quizzed him on Trump’s stances on key issues like trade, foreign policy and the NATO alliance. On his final day in Peru, Obama sought to reassure world leaders gathered here that their longstanding ties with the U.S. wouldn’t falter under Trump.

Sitting down with Prime Minister Turnbull, Obama said he assured Turnbull that the alliance between their countries would remain as strong as ever. Turnbull said he and Obama were of the mind on trade — an issue Trump sees quite differently. Still, he added that Australia wanted the U.S. to succeed under Trump.

Both the U.S. and Australia helped negotiate the Trans-Pacific Partnership. But Congress is unlikely to ratify the deal, dealing a blow to Obama’s once high hopes of having the agreement become part of his presidential legacy. Trump says trade deals can hurt U.S. workers, and he opposes TPP.

Obama, who met with TPP country leaders the day before, said they’d told him they want to move ahead with the deal.

“Preferably, they’d like to move forward with the United States,” Obama said.

He alluded to a competing deal China is trying to broker that he said would be worse for workers and environmental concerns.

Meeting with Trudeau, Obama said he had no doubt the close and important U.S.-Canada relationship will persist after he leaves office, saying that’s been constant with Republican and Democratic administrations alike. Trudeau said he’s invited Trump to visit Canada soon after Inauguration Day and hopes to welcome him to Canada.