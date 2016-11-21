Fall from Fuji trail claims Hiroshima climber; partner missing

A youth died Sunday near the top of 3,776-meter Mount Fuji after falling from a trail while one of his climbing partners went missing, police said.

According to the Shizuoka Prefectural Police, Ibuki Suemoto, an 18-year-old university student from Hiroshima Prefecture, called the police from his cellphone at around 10 a.m., saying he had fallen from a trail and had suffered broken bones.

The police launched a search and found him dead hours later, they said.

Suemoto was among a group of six people from Hiroshima who had set out at 6 a.m. from the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the mountain.

One of the group, Katsutoshi Watanabe, 64, also slipped from the trail and disappeared shortly after Suemoto fell. The police continued searching for Watanabe on Monday.

The other four returned by themselves. They told the police the trail was frozen and slippery near the summit.