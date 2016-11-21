Abe champions free trade as Trump-wary leaders wrap up Lima APEC confab with vow to fight protectionism

Pacific Rim leaders pledged Sunday to advance free trade and regional economic integration in the face of rising protectionism with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump opposed to a major regional free trade deal.

The leaders of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum vowed to “resist all forms of protectionism” and reaffirmed “free and open trade and investment,” they said in a declaration issued after a two-day meeting in Lima.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said free trade is “a source of world economic growth,” and expressed concern about the rise of protectionism including Trump’s threat to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation free trade agreement involving Japan and 10 other regional economies.

“Protectionism arises from concern that benefits of free trade will not be equally shared and gaps will expand,” Abe told Sunday’s session, according to the Japanese government. “Japan will continue to promote economic policy for inclusive growth and advance free trade.”

The declaration said the leaders “acknowledge that economies need to reach out to all sectors of our societies to better explain the benefits of trade, investment and open markets, and to ensure that those benefits are widely distributed.”

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who chaired the meeting, reaffirmed confidence in trade as a mechanism for achieving positive economic and social change, but said that more must be done to address concerns about equity and fairness that are fueling an alarming rise in anti-globalization sentiment worldwide.

In an annex statement, the APEC leaders expressed their support for the TPP, which Abe said would “create an economic zone based on free and fair rules” in the Asia-Pacific region and encourage more small and midsized companies to conduct businesses with other countries.

Referring to an APEC-wide FTA called the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, the annex said, “We reaffirm our commitment that the FTAAP should be built upon ongoing regional undertakings, and through possible pathways including the Trans-Pacific Partnership and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.”

U.S. President Barack Obama has promoted the TPP, a deal that does not involve China, arguing it levels the playing field for American workers and advances U.S. interests and values in the economically dynamic and strategically significant Asia-Pacific region.

Abe also underscored the importance of the RCEP, a 16-nation regional FTA that does not include the United States. Member countries must accelerate negotiations to make it a “high quality” pact, he said.

During his presidential campaign, Trump employed harsh anti-globalism rhetoric, vowing to scrap the TPP, renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, and label China a currency manipulator once he enters the White House in January.

The New York business mogul, who has no government or diplomatic experience, has slammed the TPP as a job-killing “disaster,” tapping into populist anger at trade, globalization and manufacturing job losses.

His victory in the Nov. 8 election has left little chance of the TPP being voted on in the U.S. Congress before Obama’s departure. Republican congressional leaders said any decision on the TPP and other trade agreements would be up to Trump.

The annex statement said the APEC leaders noted “the progress of the possible pathways to the FTAAP, including efforts by TPP signatories to complete their domestic processes” such as ratification by parliaments in member states so as to enter the TPP into force.

It was, however, not known whether the leaders’ message would propel Trump to reverse his position on trade that he took during the campaign.

During a separate meeting of the TPP leaders on Saturday, Abe said, “If we stop our domestic procedures, the TPP would be completely dead. It will be impossible for us to curb protectionism.”

APEC groups the TPP members — Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United States and Vietnam — plus China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.