Abe eyes talks with Putin on Dec. 16 in Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday expressed his intention to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 16 in Tokyo on economic issues following their meeting in Yamaguchi the previous day.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the Pacific Rim summit in Lima, Abe and Putin discussed ways to advance stalled territorial negotiations and promote bilateral economic cooperation as part of preparations for Putin’s upcoming trip to Japan, according to Abe.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Abe said the two leaders affirmed the progress the two governments have made on an eight-point economic cooperation plan Abe proposed to Putin in May.

During the 70-minute talks, Abe and Putin spent about 35 minutes discussing the territorial issue alone with their interpreters, a senior Japanese official said, without providing details because the issue is still under negotiation.

Japan hopes to use the eight-point plan as leverage to pushing forward talks over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido.

The plan features bilateral economic cooperation in eight areas such as medicine, energy, cutting-edge technologies and industrialization of the Russian Far East.

To put a final touch to preparations for Putin’s visit, Abe said Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Russia for talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the senior Japanese official said.

On the territorial issue, which Abe called the “peace treaty issue,” the prime minister said it “would not be an easy issue” to resolve because the two sides have failed to do so for 70 years.

But Abe said he “has come to see a path toward resolution of (the) peace treaty (issue)” and that he must “move forward step by step.” He did not elaborate.

The dispute over the four Russian-held islands — called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia — has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.

The four islands — Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group — were seized by the Soviet Union following Japan’s surrender on Aug. 15, 1945.