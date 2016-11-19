Man behind Yasukuni toilet blast got past Korean security by claiming gunpowder was charcoal

A South Korean man imprisoned for planting a pipe bomb that damaged a toilet at the Yasukuni Shrine last November allegedly got past airport security in Seoul by claiming that 1.4 kg of black gunpowder in his luggage was charcoal, it was learned Friday.

The 28-year-old man, Jeon Chang-han, is alleged to have made the revelation to Japanese investigators, informed sources said.

The Tokyo District Court sentenced Jeon to four years in prison in July for violating the explosives control and customs laws. He later appealed the ruling.

According to the ruling, he ignited black gunpowder packed in metal pipes at a public toilet on the grounds of the Shinto facility in Tokyo on Nov. 23 last year.

After returning to South Korea, he flew back to Japan and was arrested upon arrival at Tokyo International Airport on Dec. 9.

When arrested, he was carrying a plastic bag with some 1.4 kg of black gunpowder in his backpack. He told Tokyo police that he was going to attempt to plant another bomb, this time using a pressure cooker, at the controversial shrine.

Yasukuni Shrine is regarded as a symbol of Japan’s militarist past by many people in South Korea and China because it honors Class-A war criminals along with the country’s war dead.

When Jeon checked his backpack at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, signs of gunpowder were detected by security equipment. He told airport officials that he had charcoal in his backpack, cleared the security checkpoint and boarded the plane to Tokyo, the sources said he told the investigators.