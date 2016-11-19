China indicts fourth Japanese over alleged spying

A Japanese man in his 70s has been indicted in China after he was detained in Beijing in June last year for allegedly spying, informed sources told Jiji Press.

With the latest move, all four Japanese detained in China last year for suspected espionage have been indicted.

While details about their charges have not been unveiled, trial procedures have begun for one or some of them, the sources said Friday.

Separately, a Japanese man who is an executive of a Japan-China exchange organization was detailed in Beijing in July this year. Chinese authorities are believed to be investigating him for allegedly damaging national security.

The fourth person indicted is a resident of Hokkaido. He has frequently visited China and has wide connections with the country’s business community.

Of the other three, two are men detained in May last year in the northeastern province of Liaoning and the eastern province of Zhejiang and a woman detained in Shanghai in June last year.

The four were formally arrested by early this year.

Under the initiative of President Xi Jinping, China has been taking a tougher stance against spying activities by foreign individuals and organizations.