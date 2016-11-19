JR Hokkaido says it can’t maintain half of its railways

Hokkaido Railway Co. said Friday it has difficulty maintaining half of its railways by itself.

At a news conference at JR Hokkaido’s head office in Sapporo, President Osamu Shimada said the company finds it hard to continue operating 13 money-losing sections of 10 lines on its own.

The 13 sections total 1,237 kilometers (767 miles), about half of the total length of the railways operated by JR Hokkaido.

JR Hokkaido assumes that three of the 13 sections will be scrapped: the 47.6-km section between Hokkaido-Iryodaigaku and Shin-Totsukawa stations on the Sassho Line, the 81.7-km section between Furano and Shintoku stations on the Nemuro Main Line and the 50.1-km section between Fukagawa and Rumoi stations on the Rumoi Main Line.

On each of the three, the average daily number of passengers per kilometer is below 200. JR Hokkaido will consider introducing bus services for users of the sections.

For eight of the other 10 sections where the per-kilometer average daily passenger number is between 200 and below 2,000, including the 183.2-km section between Nayoro and Wakkanai stations on the Soya Main Line, the company hopes to hold talks with nearby municipalities on sharing costs to maintain their operations.

As one of possible options, JR Hokkaido is expected to propose a method in which local governments own part of railway facilities, including tracks. Such a measure is likely to face local opposition.

Of the remaining two sections, JR Hokkaido has already proposed scrapping the 16.1-km section between Shin-Yubari and Yubari stations on the Sekisho Line, and the city of Yubari has indicated acceptance of the plan.

For the 116-km section between Mukawa and Samani stations on the Hidaka Main Line, which has already been suspended, the company will consult with a council set up by local governments.

JR Hokkaido is one of Japan Railways Group companies born out of the April 1987 breakup and privatization of Japanese National Railways.

A series of safety problems have occurred at JR Hokkaido in recent years, including a May 2011 incident in which a six-car Super Ozora limited express train derailed and caught fire in a tunnel on the Sekisho Line, injuring 79 of the 250 passengers and crew members.

As a result, the company’s repair costs and safety investment have ballooned.

“If we do nothing” to improve financial conditions, “our company would be unable to secure funds for safety measures at the end of fiscal 2019,” Shimada said at Friday’s news conference. “We will make efforts to reach certain agreements with the relevant local authorities by around that time.”