Take cover! Third run of collectible ‘manhole cards’ on the way

The Gesuido Koho Platform will release a third series of collectible “manhole cards” on Dec. 1 to meet rising demand since free distribution began last April.

The cards detail manhole covers across Japan that have been decorated with unique local designs. The new series will contain 46 different types of cards from as many municipalities, bringing the total to 120.

The manhole card project was developed by GKP, which comprises officials from the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry and the Japan Sewage Works Association. Gesuido koho means “sewage publicity.”

The cards bear photographs of manhole covers decorated with tourist attractions or specialties near their locales, as well as explanations about the designs.

In the six months since the first series debuted in April at tourist information centers and other places across the country, the organizer issued 250,000 manhole cards, drawing interest from several collectors.

This success prompted more and more municipalities to join the project in an effort to use the cards as a type of publicity to attract tourists.

In the third series, the organizer plans to issue 150,000 cards. The newly added designs will include squid from Hakodate, Hokkaido, nishikigoi (ornamental carp) from Ojiya, Niigata Prefecture, and a scene from “Heike Monogatari,” a classic Japanese tale, from Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture.

Specially designed albums for manhole cards will be released next spring, following requests from collectors. The albums will offer collecting tips.

“We hope people will enjoy collecting in different ways,” said an official from the organizer.