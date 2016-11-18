3-D optical illusion artwork in Tokyo familiarizes Syria problem

A three-dimensional optical illusion artwork designed to encourage people to think about the Syrian civil war was unveiled in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward on Thursday.

The artwork, depicting a devastated cityscape in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, was shown at Meiji University’s Surugadai campus.

By looking down at the trompe l’oeil artwork on the ground from a certain position, the viewer gets the illusion of peering down into the ruined city. The artwork was exhibited in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York in March 2015.

Visiting the event hosted by the Japanese branch of human rights organization Amnesty International, Tomoe Hoshimoto, a 42-year-old corporate worker, said: “Children in Aleppo are dying now. I strongly want to do something for them.”

Her 43-year-old husband Randa, who is from Peru, stressed the significance of viewing the artwork.

Attempting to present a serious issue through three-dimensional art is new, said Yumi Takahashi, a 21-year-old university student studying the Syrian issue.

Many people believe Syria’s problems are difficult to approach, said Mayumi Ono, a 31-year-old employee with an interest in refugee issues, voicing the hope that people will become interested in the issues while becoming curious about the techniques employed for the artwork.

Yasuko Matsunami, a 53-year-old official at Meiji University, said Aleppo reminds her of soaps, a traditional specialty of the city made from olive and laurel oils. Without the civil war in Syria, the products would be widely available in Japan.

The artwork will be seen on the first floor of the Bunkyo Civic Center in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.