Nine Yamaguchi tunnel workers hospitalized due to apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

Police will begin investigating Thursday an industrial water tunnel in Yamaguchi Prefecture where nine workers were hospitalized the previous day on suspicion of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Yamaguchi Prefectural Government said none of the workers is in a life-threatening situation, but seven of them need to be hospitalized for a long term.

According to prefectural officials, carbon monoxide appears to have filled the tunnel at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday while the men, aged between 19 and 58, were digging the tunnel floor.

The roughly 15-km-long, 2-meter-high and 2-meter-wide tunnel lies between the cities of Kudamatsu and Shunan in the prefecture.

The fire department said they detected a high-level carbon monoxide at the tunnel and the rescue force had to wear oxygen masks.

The water in the tunnel was drained and a ventilator was working at the time of the incident, prefectural officials said.

A 35-year-old president of the subcontractor said he had warned workers after one of the employees who worked in the tunnel on Tuesday told him he had detected some kind of an exhaust gas.