Buddhist priest sets example, surrenders license amid controversy over elderly driving

A 97-year-old high-ranking Buddhist priest surrendered his driver’s license on Tuesday, amid a nationwide controversy over elderly drivers.

His act follows a series of recent traffic accidents, some deadly, caused by graying drivers.

Taa Shinen, the 74th head priest of the Jishu school of Buddhism in Japan, handed back his license at a police station in the city of Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture.

“I hope you will surrender your driver’s licenses and live to the end of your natural lives,” he said later in a lecture aimed at elderly people at the police station.

The priest said he had hoped to maintain his driver’s license until he turned 100 and had planned until recently to renew it.

But he changed his mind in the wake of recent traffic accidents caused by elderly drivers, including one in which an 87-year-old rammed his truck into a group of elementary school children in Yokohama.

“Even if I’m careful to drive safely, I might cause an accident,” the priest said. “It’s stupid to try to maintain your licenses just out of pride.”

According to the National Police Agency, there are about 17 million licensed drivers aged 65 or over in Japan. Last year, about 270,000 such senior drivers surrendered their licenses.