Keidanren urges member firms to end excessive overtime

The Japan Business Federation on Tuesday called on its 1,300 member companies to take thorough measures to prevent excessive overtime, following the suicide of a female worker due to overwork at advertising firm Dentsu Inc. last year.

The move comes as the largest business lobby in Japan, also known as Keidanren, is pushing for workplace reform at Japanese companies as its priority for fiscal 2016, which ends next March. As part of the effort, the organization holds seminars for companies.

The request was made in a statement issued under the name of Keidanren Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara. It was also uploaded to the organization’s website.

Specifically, the statement called on top corporate managers to work on stamping out excessive overtime and for companies to properly assess employees’ work hours.

It also requested managers establish close communication with junior workers and to support such workers to reduce the burden on them if needed.

At a news conference on Nov. 7, Sakakibara called on Dentsu to improve its working conditions while expressing his willingness to call on Keidanren member companies to correct long working hours.