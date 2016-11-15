South Korea’s Park asks prosecutors for more time

South Korean President Park Geun-hye has asked prosecutors to postpone her questioning over an influence-peddling scandal involving her longtime friend, Park’s defense lawyer said Tuesday.

It comes as Moon Jae-in, the front-runner to become South Korea’s next president, said he would run a nationwide campaign to push Park out of office and as members of Park’s ruling party join calls for Park’s impeachment.

Prosecutors notified the president’s office on Sunday that they wanted to question her this week — Wednesday at the latest — over allegations she helped her confidant Choi Soon-sil extract money from the companies and allowed presidential aides to leak documents to her.

Choi, 60, is accused of using her ties with the president to coerce local firms to donate millions of dollars to nonprofit foundations that Choi then used for personal gain.

Choi is also accused of interfering in state affairs to the extent of nominating officials and editing Park’s speeches even though she has no official title or security clearance.

But Park’s newly retained lawyer, Yoo Young-ha, said Tuesday it would be “impossible” for him to go over the necessary details of the case by Wednesday and called on prosecutors to push back the deadline.

“As her attorney, it would be helpful to uncover the truth if I can fully prepare for the case,” Yoo, a former prosecutor and currently a standing committee member on Seoul’s human rights commission, told reporters.

He said Park was “heartbroken” over the current situation but added she was willing to “sincerely” cooperate with the probe.

During questioning, Park will have to answer allegations regarding Choi and whether Park herself was involved in coercing corporations to provide about 77 billion won (about $66 million) to two foundations controlled by Choi.

Park is reportedly suspected of personally meeting several top officials from large companies to solicit funds.

She may also have to clarify whether or not she ordered her aides to allow Choi access to secret state information and records.

Park, who would be the first sitting president to be interrogated in a criminal case, has seen her approval ratings plunge, with hundreds of thousands of protesters taking to Seoul’s streets on Saturday demanding she resign.

Under South Korea’s constitution, the incumbent president may not be charged with a criminal offense except insurrection or treason.

But many have argued the sitting president can be investigated by prosecutors and then charged after leaving office.

Moon, the runner-up in the 2012 presidential election for the Democratic Party of Korea, said in a televised interview: “We have reached an irreversible situation. I will run a nationwide campaign to push her out until she declares unconditional resignation.”

In a Realmeter poll released Monday, Moon was narrowly ahead of U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as the leading contender to become the next president.

Choi, whose father was an elusive religious figure and a long-time mentor to Park until his death in 1994, was arrested earlier this month for abuse of power and fraud. Two presidential aides have also been arrested.

The probe widened again Tuesday, when prosecutors raided the office of Samsung’s advertising unit, Cheil Worldwide, as part of an investigation into Choi’s relatives, the Yonhap News Agency said.

Samsung made the largest donation of some 20 billion won ($17.5 million) to Choi’s foundations and is accused of separately offering €2.8 million ($3.1 million) to Choi to bankroll her daughter’s equestrian training in Germany.

Prosecutors found evidence that Cheil had made questionable donations to a nonprofit sports foundation controlled by Choi’s niece, Jang Si-ho, Yonhap said.

Jang, described by local media as a key Choi aide, is accused of using the foundation and a sports management firm controlled by her to funnel state funds and to extract donations from local firms.

The Tuesday raid came after prosecutors quizzed the Samsung group scion Lee Jae-yong and the heads of other powerful conglomerates including Hyundai over the scandal.

Shin Dong-bin, chairman of Lotte Group, was also summoned to the prosecutors’ office on Tuesday to answer questions.

Meanwhile, three weeks after her first public apology, Park faces a narrowing range of options.

“It’s now time to consider impeachment,” Kim Moo-sung, a former leader of the ruling Saenuri Party and once one of Park’s staunchest supporters, said in a statement. She had lost the trust of the people and is no longer capable of continuing as the head of state, he said.

Kim was among a growing number of Saenuri members who have called for her to step down, sensing their leader has become a threat to the party’s political survival.

Political analysts say an impeachment motion against Park could succeed. Impeachment can be initiated with a motion joined by at least half of the members in parliament and needs a two-thirds majority to pass.

“Quite a few of those who are not in the Park faction will likely join in impeaching her, in which case it’s pretty likely it will pass,” independent political commentator Yu Chang-seon said.

Park’s Saenuri Party suffered an unexpected defeat in April’s parliamentary elections and lost its majority. It still holds 129 of the 300 seats in parliament.

The case against Park is strong, said Ha Kyung-chull, a former judge on the Constitutional Court.

“And it is likely the Constitutional Court will uphold the impeachment motion if it goes through parliament,” Ha, who led a team of lawyers who argued for Roh’s reinstatement in 2004, told Reuters.