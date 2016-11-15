Russian minister held over corruption; Japan relations could be impacted

Russian Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev, who is in charge of compiling Moscow’s proposals for possible economic cooperation with Japan, was detained Tuesday on suspicion of receiving a $2 million bribe, according to local media.

Ulyukayev’s detention, announced by the Russian Investigative Committee, could impact bilateral talks on economic cooperation launched after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe presented Russian President Vladimir Putin in May with an eight-point plan aimed at paving the way toward settling the territorial dispute and concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.

The two countries are negotiating the status of the Russian-held islands off Hokkaido ahead of Abe’s meeting with Putin in December in Japan.

“We are talking about extorting a bribe, together with threatening Rosneft. Ulyukayev was caught red-handed when receiving the money,” Russia’s Tass news agency quoted Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for the investigative body, as saying.

Ulyukayev is alleged to have received $2 million for a positive assessment by the Economic Development Ministry that enabled Rosneft, a state oil company, to take a 50 percent stake in Bashneft, a medium-size oil company.

The minister is likely to be indicted soon, Petrenko said.

Ulyukayev had presented Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, who also oversees economic cooperation, with a list of 89 projects as possible bilateral cooperation items during a meeting in Russia on Nov. 3.

Ulyukayev and Seko were planning to meet again on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting this month in Peru.

“I am very surprised,” Seko told a news conference Tuesday in Tokyo.

He said he hopes to “steadily” make progress on compiling economic cooperation projects.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, meanwhile, said he does not believe Ulyukayev’s detention will affect the negotiations over the territorial dispute.