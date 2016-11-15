Think tank expert says Japan should lead TPP renegotiations without U.S. participation

A Japan expert at a major American think tank said Monday that the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal should be renegotiated by 11 member countries, excepting the United States, so it can go into effect without U.S. participation.

Citing the victory of Donald Trump, a TPP opponent, in the U.S. presidential election, Mireya Solis, the Philip Knight Chair in Japan Studies at the Brookings Center for East Asia Policy Studies, said, “I don’t think there is any room” for the current U.S. administration of President Barack Obama to gain approval for the TPP from the U.S. Congress.

The TPP was signed by Japan, the U.S. and 10 other countries in February.

For the trade pact to take effect, at least six countries representing 85 percent of the combined gross domestic product of the 12 nations must ratify it.

In effect, the deal will be dead without ratification by the U.S. and Japan, as they account for nearly 80 percent of the proposed trade bloc’s total GDP.

While noting that many experts say the TPP is now dead, in the wake of Trump’s victory, Solis said she takes a different view.

It still makes a lot of sense for the 11 remaining countries to “move forward in renegotiating at least just one clause of the TPP” to allow the pact to “come alive” without U.S. participation, she said.

She also said Japan should take “the leadership role” in TPP renegotiations.

The TPP provides unprecedented rules on trade and investment, Solis said, adding that the rules will support Japan’s “economic interest” and help protect its “global supply chain.”

If Trump opts to conduct bilateral trade negotiations with Japan in the future, Tokyo’s negotiating power would be boosted with the TPP in force, Solis said.

Regarding the impact on the Japan-U.S. alliance from Trump, Solis said he takes a transactional approach on foreign policy and alliances. This is why he has focused so much on the financial contributions of U.S. allies, she added.

But Solis said that stationing U.S. troops in Asia is beneficial to the United States and helps to protect it.

Trump’s policy on Asia cannot be predicted at this point because no ministers have been chosen for his incoming administration, Solis said.

At their planned meeting in New York on Thursday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump will probably not “get into very specific issues,” Solis said. The meeting will be an occasion for them to create “a working relationship to get to know each other a little bit,” she said.

Abe should communicate the importance of the Japan-U.S. partnership for Asia and the international community in a holistic manner, Solis added.