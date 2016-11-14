Trump tells ’60 Minutes’ he plans to deport 3 million for openers as protesters take to streets

Donald Trump will keep his vow to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the United States, he said in an interview to be broadcast Sunday, saying as many as 3 million could be removed after he takes office.

“What we are going to do is get the people that are criminal and have criminal records, gang members, drug dealers, where a lot of these people, probably 2 million, it could be even 3 million — we are getting them out of our country or we are going to incarcerate,” Trump said in an excerpt released ahead of broadcast by CBS’s “60 Minutes” program.

The billionaire real estate baron made security at the U.S.-Mexico border a central plank of his insurgent presidential campaign, which resulted in last Tuesday’s shock election victory against his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump added that the barrier to be erected on the U.S. border with Mexico may not consist entirely of brick and mortar, but that fencing could be used in some areas.

“There could be some fencing,” Trump says in his first primetime interview since being elected president last week.

“But (for) certain areas, a wall is more appropriate. I’m very good at this, it’s called construction,” he tells CBS.

Immigrants and their advocates are meanwhile taking to the streets of New York City to add their voices to those who have been marching and protesting Trump’s presidential win.

Organizers say the protest scheduled for Sunday midafternoon in Manhattan is about speaking out against Trump’s support of deportation and other measures.

It’s the latest in days of demonstrations across the country. Other protests are expected Sunday in San Francisco and Philadelphia.

On Saturday, demonstrators gathered in big cities like New York and Los Angeles, as well as in smaller places like Worcester, Massachusetts, and Iowa City, Iowa.

In Los Angeles, an estimated 8,000 people marched Saturday to condemn what they saw as Trump’s hate speech about Muslims, pledge to deport people in the country illegally and crude comments about women.